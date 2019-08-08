Fire In Jamestown Prompting Road Closures

Jamestown, CA — Fire resources including Columbia air are battling a vegetation fire in Jamestown and roadways are being closed.

CAL Fire reports the flames are in the 10200 block of Preston Lane near Seco Street. The CHP has Seco Street are closed between Preston Lane and Rolling Oaks Drive. There is no additional information on the blaze in regards to its size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will update with more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.