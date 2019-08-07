Tuolumne County Supervisors Holding Budget Study Sessions

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — In an effort to find ways to close the budget deficit, the Tuolumne County Supervisors will hold a two day study session.

All county department heads have been invited to take part and give presentations. The meetings will run throughout today and tomorrow in the supervisors meeting room on the 4th floor of the County Administration Center. The open to the public meetings will start both days at 9am. The information presented will be used as the county plans to pass a final budget for fiscal year 2019-20, next month.

We reported in June that the county was facing a roughly $3.7 million shortfall for the new fiscal year, and the county leaders are going to use a new zero-based budget strategy, starting from the ground floor, what is mandated by law, and then adding additional programs and services.