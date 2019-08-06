Continued Bridge Repairs Require Traffic Detours

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Temporary bridge closures on Old Wards Ferry Road and Algerine Road in Sonora will require motorist to take a detour three days next week.

Beginning Monday, August 12 and running through Wednesday, August 14 bridges on those roadways will be closed to through traffic for repairs that are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Algerine Road will be closed to through traffic between Stent Cutoff Road and Twist Road on Monday and Tuesday. Old Wards Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic between Tinnin Road and Jacobs Road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detour signage will be in place at both locations. Motorists are asked to obey all postings and to slow down near crews and equipment.

Work on the “Old Wards Ferry Road crossing Curtis Creek Bridge Replacement Project” and “Algerine Road crossing Algerine Creek Bridge Rehabilitation Project” was contracted with MGE Engineering, Inc. out of Sacramento for engineering and design services.