All-Mailed Ballots With Vote Centers Coming In Time For 2020 Elections

Register To Vote Sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras officials are announcing that they too are working to adopt plans already in the works by other counties for adopting a new voting process.

On Monday, the Calaveras Registrar of Voters stated the county would opt, as Tuolumne and Amador counties had previously decided, to adopt the Voter’s Choice Act Election Model in time for the 2020 elections.

Back in 2002 state law was amended, allowing voters to permanently register as voters by mail (VBM); since then the number of VBM voters in Calaveras County has steadily grown to now encompass nearly three-quarters of its registered voters.

The 2016 passing of the Voters Choice Act (SB 450), authorized all counties to conduct any election by an all-mailed ballot with vote centers, beginning next year. Last year, the process was successfully established in five pilot counties, Sacramento, Madera, Napa, Nevada, and San Mateo.

A year after SB 450 became law, the Calaveras County Registrar of Voters established a combined Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee (VAAC) and a Language Accessibility Advisory Committee (LAAC) to provide critical feedback election administration, which it will continue to do.

For more details on the EAP and joining the VAAC/LAAC, click here.