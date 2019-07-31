Law Enforcement Training At Local Elementary School

Sunny
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there is no reason to be alarmed if you see a heavy presence of emergency personnel at Curtis Creek Elementary School today.

The campus on Standard Road is being utilized for a training drill. The Sheriff’s Office reports that these types of exercises prepare first responders to work together efficiently and effectively in the event of a real life emergency. Community members are asked to stay off campus today while the training session is taking place.

We reported earlier this week about a training exercise with school officials in Calaveras County as well. Click here to view the earlier story.

