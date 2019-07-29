School Bus Drivers Train With SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team

CCSO SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team training July 29 2019 View Photos

San Andreas, CA – A Mother Lode school district’s bus drivers received some class time of their own to review key training procedures in the event of real-life crisis situations.

According to Calaveras County sheriff’s officials, on Monday morning members of the SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team conducted an ongoing education session with Calaveras Unified School District Transportation Department school bus drivers.

The California Department of Education’s training manual for bus drivers provides deep and broad instruction that includes recommendations of what and what not to do in the event of situations potentially involving pupil passengers and others making threats or initiating a kidnapping or hijacking.

Monday’s fieldwork involved guiding the drivers through emergency procedures during possible scenarios augmented by an open discussion on planning ahead.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark shared that his office was grateful to school officials for inviting the team to participate in the training session and the opportunity to enhance the district’s preparedness and safety.

To view CCSO photos from Monday morning’s training class, click into the image box slideshow.