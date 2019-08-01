First Weekend Of August Events

Here is a look at this weekend’s events, indoor and out, as the weather heats up to triple-digit temperatures.

As reported in Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” here, Sonora’s 21st Magic of the Night will be Friday night. New this year the; Mother Lode Corvettes, Antique Car Club, Motherlode Cars and Hot Rods of the Motherlode will all be at the event. A special service honoring local fire and law enforcement will be in the park from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the night will end with a fire show starting at 8:30 p.m. More details about the live music and entertainment are in the event listing here.

This weekend is the All Saints Parish Annual Garage Sale. Use a box they provide to collect the antiques and treasures while you browse. Event details are here.

Calaveras Sings Theatre Arts Repertory for Kids (CSTARS) invites the community to Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” at the Bret Harte High School Performing Arts Center. The performance will feature 65 local students and is their 21st production and their tenth anniversary season.

MYACT will present a journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR., with the popular Academy Award-winning music. Performances are this weekend and next weekend with a cast featuring 33 local students directed by Amie Riggs, Musical Direction by Lauren Brasesco. Details are here.

Friday evening is the weekly Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market and Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

At higher and slightly cooler elevations is the White Elephant Sale at Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge and the First Annual Tuolumne County Local’s Event at Dardanelle Resort. This Saturday at 6 p.m. is the weekly Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce Concerts in the Pines.

Sunday at Westside Pavillion is Pitbull and Hank Williams is at Ironstone.