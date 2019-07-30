Utility Work Will Close A Road In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — A section of North Railroad Flat Road in Calaveras County will be closed over the next several weeks while the company Volcano Telephone places utility lines underground.

The work will run each weekday, starting tomorrow and continuing through August 23. There will be a full closure during the work hours of 7am-7pm, but officials note that emergency responders, and residents who live in the construction area, will be granted access as needed.

The closure will run from the intersections of Noble Road and Wells Fargo Station Road. An alternate route is utilizing Highway 26 and Ridge Road through Rail Road Flat.