Update: Crash On J 59 Near Highway 132

Update at 7:50am: A reported roadside fire from a crash on J 59 near Highway 132 was extinguished by the time first responders arrived on scene. It is unclear if there were any notable injuries to the driver related to the crash.

Original story posted at 6:59am: La Grange, CA — The CHP and firefighters are responding to the scene of a reported crash on J 59 near the intersection of Highway 132.

The CHP reports that a vehicle has gone off J 59, into some bushes, and it has ignited a small roadside fire. An ambulance has been dispatched to the area. Travel with caution on J 59 and be prepared for activity.