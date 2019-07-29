Sunny
Bridge Closures In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Road Closed Signage

Sonora, CA — Starting today, the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reports that two bridges in the county will be closed over the short term.

Field work is being conducted on bridges situated on Old Wards Ferry Road and Algerine Road. The work is taking place from 8am through 5pm. Old Wards Ferry Road will be closed, today only, between Tinnin Road and Jacobs Road. Algerine Road will be closed today through Wednesday, between Stent Cutoff Road and Twist Road. Detours are set up in those areas.

