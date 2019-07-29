Sonora Teen Holman Wins At National Junior Olympics

Broen Holman Wins Two Gold Medals View Photos

Sonora, CA — A 13-year-old from Sonora took home two gold medals over the weekend at one of the most prestigious youth athletic competitions in the country.

Broen Holman, a student at Curtis Creek Elementary School, won gold in both the 1500 and 3000 meter events, in the 13-14 year old division, at the USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships. The event was held at Sacramento State University July 22-28, and organizers say an estimated 7,000 athletes competed, between the ages of 7-18.

Holman won the 3000 meter run on Saturday morning with a time of 9:11:43 and the 1500 meter the following day with a time of 4:15:90. They were battles to the final turn, as both races were won by less than a second.

Broen is the son of Darren and Jessica Holman of Sonora. Jessica is the track coach at Curtis Creek Elementary and Darren is the head Cross Country Coach at Stanislaus State University. Darren is also a founder of the Foothill Gold youth running club, of which Broen is a member.

Also of local note, William Johnson, fellow student at Curtis Creek, finished 11th in the 3000 meter race for ages 13-14. Erica Walker of Tuolumne County placed 26th in the girls discus throw, for the 13-14 year old division.