Forest Enacts Temporary Fire Restrictions

Map of STF High and Moderate Hazard Areas View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest has implemented temporary fire restrictions in high hazard areas effective through the end of the official 2019 fire season in December.

“The cooler temperatures and significant snowpack delayed high hazard fire restrictions later than usual, “said Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. “Conditions are getting drier and temperatures are heating up, which means an increased risk for wildfire. We encourage all our visitors to be vigilant and follow the fire restrictions while on the forest.”

Forest officials relay that the current hot conditions meet the criteria for activating the restrictions. A forest service map of those areas can be found by clicking here.

The following activities are prohibited in the High and Moderate Hazard Area as provided by forest officials:

1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreation Sites listed in Exhibit C of the Forest Order. 36 CFR 261.52(a)

2. Smoking, except within and enclosed vehicle or building, within a Developed Recreation Sites listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 CFR 261.52(d)

3. Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame. 36 CFR 261.52(i)

It is visitors responsibility to know activity locations and whether fire restrictions are in effect for that area, according to forest officials.