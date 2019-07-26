Update: Priest Fire Burns Three Acres

Update at 8:13pm: Air tankers are being released from the fire on Old Priest Grade, and ground resources will mop up the incident this evening. The fire is holding at three acres. Be prepared for activity in the area. The sheriff’s office reports that no evacuations were necessary. An ambulance was dispatched to the vehicle, but the CHP indicates that the occupants declined any assistance. New Priest Grade is the alternate route around the fire activity.

Original story at 8:pm: Groveland, CA — Air and ground resources are working to extinguish a vegetation fire on Old Priest Grade.

CAL Fire reports that it started as a vehicle fire and spread to nearby brush. The fire is being held at three acres. Old Priest Grade is closed while firefighters work to fully extinguish the incident. New Priest Grade is open.