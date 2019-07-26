Street Closures Rescheduled For Crossing Projects

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fieldwork for two bridge projects, now rescheduled, will temporarily close sections of two streets near downtown Sonora.

According to Tuolumne County Community Resource Agency officials, the activities are related to the Old Wards Ferry Road crossing/Curtis Creek Bridge replacement and the Algerine Road crossing/Algerine Creek Bridge rehabilitation. Originally set for this week, the fieldwork has been delayed until Monday due to equipment failure.

Old Wards Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic between Tinnin and Jacobs roads on Monday. Algerine Road will be closed to through traffic between Stent Cutoff and Twist roads Monday through Wednesday. Closures hours will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily during which detours will be posted.