Near Drowning Victim Rescued In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – Helicopter 404 from the Columbia Air Attack Base helped in rescuing a woman that nearly perished while swimming in an isolated area of the Stanislaus National Forest yesterday (Thursday).

Forest officials confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that a medical emergency took place Thursday afternoon near God’s bath swimming basin, which is along the Clavey River off Cottonwood and west of Cherry Lake in Tuolumne County. They relay that a victim that nearly drown was revived by CPR. Copter 404 was called in to hoist the woman, who was conscious, out of the remote area and she was subsequently flown to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. Forest officials did not release the victim’s name.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and rescue team or SAR also assisted in the rescue. In a social media post CAL Fire TCU shared, “Copter 404 has had four successful hoist rescues in the last week from the back-country of the Sierras. Please be careful when hiking and visiting the back-country. Watch your step and stay hydrated.”

