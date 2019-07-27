Update: Heat Advisory For This Weekend

Sonora Triple Digit Heat View Photo

Hot weather is expected across interior Northern California this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

High pressure over the area will result in temperatures well above average.

High temperatures of 100 to 109 degrees are likely. The hottest temperatures will be in the Central Valley.

Temperatures tonight through Sunday morning will range from 67 to 82 degrees.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

A Heat Advisory means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.