Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

CRA Leaders To Detail Road Projects Across Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Kim MacFarlane, Tanya Sanguinetti and Mike Cognetti

Kim MacFarlane, Tanya Sanguinetti and Mike Cognetti

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will detail road projects underway in Tuolumne County and those on the horizon.

There is a backlog of repairs and improvements that need to be made on county roads, and the situation has been extra challenging given storm damage occurring over recent years. This weekend’s show will feature an update from Assistant Director of Public Works Kim MacFarlane, Engineering Manager Tanya Sanguinetti and Road Superintendent Mike Cognetti.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     