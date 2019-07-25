Sonora Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Child

John Randall Pauley View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for sexually abusing a child over a period of time.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that it arrested 48-year-old John Randall Pauley for abusing a victim while the child was between the ages of 5 to 13. The investigation began on July 20 and the sheriff’s office reports that he admitted to the crimes on July 24. Charges range from lewd and lascivious act with a child to continuous sexual abuse of a youth.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with additional information regarding the case to call the office at 209-533-5815.