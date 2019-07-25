PG&E Power Shutoff Drill To Focus Near West Point

West Point, CA — As part of its planned power shutoff drill this week, PG&E is warning residents that there will be notable helicopter traffic in the West Point area today.

In addition, there will be PG&E boots on the ground and trucks on the road. The activity will take place from West Point south to Mountain Ranch. The teams will be staging at the Dollar General in West Point.

The drill is to simulate what it will take to de-energize power lines, inspect them, and then restore power. Electricity will remain on during the drills. As reported earlier, PG&E is implementing a new program in the state where power lines will be de-energized during times of extreme fire danger.