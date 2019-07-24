Motorcycle Crash Results In Serious Injuries

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A motorcycle crash on HWY 4 resulted in the female rider being flown from the scene in Calaveras County.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on Monday the Angels Camp area west of Pool Station Road. The CHP relays that 44-year-old Alekxandra Nurnberg of Campbell California was eastbound on the highway riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster at an undetermined speed. She reportedly lost control of the bike on a curve. It went off the south side of the roadway straight through a barbwire fence and landed on a small embankment.

Nurnberg suffered major injuries and was medi-flighted to Modesto Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. The CHP reports that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.