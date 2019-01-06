Taser Used On Sonora Man After Attacking Officer And Deputy

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A man was tased after attacking a CHP officer and a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at a home in Nashua Road in Sonora.

Deputies were assisting the CHP officer in a stolen vehicle recovery attempt at the home when the attack happened. The suspect, 44-year-old Larry Vannatta, who was wanted on charges of child endangerment, felon in possession of firearms and narcotics sales, ran when law enforcement arrived. A CHP officer found him hiding in a garage and that is when Vannatta attacked him, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly hitting him. A deputy then used his taser, but it did not faze Vannatte. Several deputies had to step in to finally subdue the suspect.

A search of Vannatta found nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine and the keys to the stolen vehicle. Vannatta was then booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for his outstanding warrants. He now faces fresh charges of committing a felony while out on bail, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, burglary, attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Vannatta’s bail was set at $150,000.

