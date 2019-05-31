PG&E Given Ok To Cut Power During Times Of High Fire Risk

Camp Fire Destruction Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — On Thursday the California Public Utilities Commission approved a plan for how utility companies can cut off electricity during times of high winds and low humidity.

It was requested by companies like PG&E to help prevent wildfires like the one that devastated the community of Paradise last year that killed 85 people. In giving the green light, the Associated Press reports that the commission mandated that utilities do a better job of notifying the public and also boost preventative efforts.

The move could impact hundreds of thousands of customers, including those in the Mother Lode region.

To reduce wildfire risk, PG&E’s overall plan includes making infrastructure improvements, expanding its tree trimming efforts and cutting off electricity in times of high risk.

We reported earlier that PG&E will soon be hosting open houses on its fire related efforts in Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa counties.

