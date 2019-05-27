PG&E Hosting Wildfire Safety Open Houses In Mother Lode

Angels Camp, CA – Tuolumne, Calaveras Mariposa county residents will get a chance to hear about the further expansion of PG&E’s contentious wildfire safety and stormy weather power shutoff programs along with other issues related to blazes at three open houses.

As an additional precautionary measure, the utility says it is enhancing and expanding its Community Wildfire Safety Program (CWSP) to further reduce wildfire risks to help keep customers and communities safe. That tree removal program has sparked controversy in Tuolumne County as company representative got an earful from residents at a board of supervisors meeting in October, as reported here.

The utility details that other topics will include accelerated safety inspections of electric infrastructure, replacing equipment with more resilient poles and covered power lines and expansion of the Public Safety Power Shutoff Program, outlined in an earlier report here. The latter has drawn sharp criticism from customers across the state.

The public will get a chance to give feedback on those issues during three Wildfire Safety Open Houses in the month of June in all three counties each running from 6 – 8 p.m.:

Calaveras County:

June 3rd in Angels Camp

Calaveras County Fairgrounds (Frogeteria)

2465 Gunclub Road

Tuolumne County:

June 5th in Sonora

Best Western PLUS Sonora Oaks Hotel and Conference Center, Oak Glen Room

19551 Hess Avenue

Mariposa County:

June 17th in Mariposa

Mariposa County Fairgrounds, Redbud Room

5007 Fairgrounds Road

Webinars are available for those who are unable to attend these events, click here for details.

Written by Tracey Petersen.