Working To Smooth A Bumpy Ride

Culvert to be replaced on HWY 108 Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — Next week, Caltrans is set to begin a project that will smooth the current bumpy ride on a section of Highway 108.

The six-month, $731,000 culvert replacement project will begin on Monday with funding coming from the approved SB 1 “Road Repair and Accountability Act,” or 12 cent a gallon gas tax. In all, four culverts will be replaced, one near Donnell Lake and three others by the Tuolumne/Mono County line.

The new culverts keep water and debris away from the highway while minimizing flooding, according to Caltrans spokesperson Rick Estrada. He adds, “The new culverts that we put in, they’ll be of a stronger material. They’ll also improve the service life of the roadway. The main thing is they will allow us to get water from one side of the highway to the other in a more sufficient fashion.”

The improvements are also expected to make for a more comfortable trip for travelers. Nearly 3,100 motorists, including nearly 100 commercial trucks carrying supplies, travel this stretch of the highway daily, according to Caltrans figures.

“Highway 108 is a popular route for spring and summer travelers who want to explore the mountains,” said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman. “By supporting tourism, we strengthen California’s economy as well as the quality of life in many small towns and communities.”

The project has been awarded to ELLA of Alamo, California. The project is expected to be completed in December. The daily work schedule will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Friday’s shift will end at 3 p.m. to clear the road for weekend travel. Motorist can expect up to 15 minute delays.

