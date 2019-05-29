California Assembly Passes Family Leave Bill

California State Capitol Building Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — A bill is moving to the Senate that would give people full pay when taking family leave.

California currently has a program that offers six weeks of partial pay, between 60-70 percent, when employees take time off for reasons like caring for an ill family member or bonding with a young child.

AB 196 was approved by the Assembly and now heads to the Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom has already indicated his support. Proponents argued that it would especially help low income workers take family leave, while opponents counter that it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars in additional state revenue.

Written by BJ Hansen.