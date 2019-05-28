Man Arrested After Attack Through Window

Sonora, CA — A local man is facing felony assault and intent to terrorize charges following a weekend incident.
According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, on Saturday evening, deputies responded to a Columbia home on Parrotts Ferry Road following the reported assault.
The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Steven Johnson of Columbia, allegedly threw a car battery through a plexiglas window, hitting a female victim in the face, injuring her cheek and knocking her into a work bench, causing other injuries to her hip. Deputies heard that before leaving the property, Johnson also threatened to kill her and a male who was at the home.
Deputies arrested Johnson a short time later and booked him into the Tuolumne County Jail on the two charges. He received a $40,000 bail.