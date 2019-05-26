End Of May Roadwork Planned On Local Highways

Caltrans has several areas of road work planned. This detailed schedule of work is likely to change due to weather or other issues. Highway 4, 108 and 120 remain closed due to snow. Caltrans will work on reopening the Ebbetts Pass, Sonora Pass and Tioga Pass after the roads have been cleared of snow and any repairs to the roadway, guardrails, culverts, drains and signs are fixed.

Shoulder work in the Chinese Camp area to the Tuolumne/Calaveras County Line will cause 10-minute delays. The work will occur between 7:30 AM and 4 PM Tuesday through Friday.

On Highway 120 from Tulloch Road Crossover to Rushing Hill Lookout Road one of the two lanes will be closed for paving through Friday. On HWY 120 in the Groveland area from Ferretti Road to Hopper Street shoulder work continues to keep the shoulder closed with a planned wrap-up date of July 19. The work is 6:30 AM to 4:30 PM. From the Fire Station to Hopper Street one-way traffic control for paving may begin Wednesday at 9 AM to 5:30 PM and also on Thursday and Friday causing 10-minute delays.

On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road tree work is planned that will keep the shoulder closed through the summer.

Be aware of Caltrans Crews installing rumble strips that will limit traffic to one lane for over 40 miles on Highway 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County line. The work will create a moving closure beginning at 6 AM on Wednesday, May 29 and end at 6 PM each day through Friday.

Also on Highway 4 Caltrans crews will be pouring concrete from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Entrance. The work will begin Wednesday at 6 AM wrapping up at 6 PM and will continue Thursday and Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes.

There will be pavement work on Highway 26 in the area of Buckeye Lane to Mongomery Drive on Tuesday from 8 AM to 5 PM. Also on HWY 26 near the Amador/Calaveras border from Highway 49/Mokelumne Hill expect a moving closure to delay traffic for road striping Wednesday through Friday. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM. On HWY 49 the striping work will continue along the 13 miles from HWY 4 to HWY 12 Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4 PM.

Also on Highway 26 at Heinemann Lane to Gee Lane one-way traffic control will allow crews to pave .4 miles on Wednesday, May 29th. The project is expected to cause 10 minute delays between 8 AM and 5 PM. On HWY 26 from Deardorff Road to Wood House Mine Road there will be one-way traffic control for paving from 7 AM to 6 PM Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Written by Sabrina Biehl.