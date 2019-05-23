Much Of Donnell Fire Burn Area Reopens

Donnell Fire Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, much of the area closed due to last summer’s Donnell Fire is back open.

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken signed a revised closure order this week, and notes, “The original forest order was signed to protect the public from risk of hazard trees, the high potential for debris flow and the risk from rock fall and flooding. New information about hazards in the fire area allowed us to reopen much of the general forest and many recreation sites, although some trails and roads will remain closed as we continue to mitigate hazard trees and do trail inspections.”

He goes on to note, “Even though access is being restored, it is vital that people who decide to enter the burned area understand that the forest is significantly changed and is more dangerous than it was before the Donnell Fire.”

Click here to find more information and view a map.

One popular road that remains closed, Clark Fork, is county owned, and should reopen soon, according to forest officials. It is currently being utilized for tree removal, resulting in the lingering closure. While the area around it is technically open, there is not yet access to the adjacent campgrounds.

The Forest Service is also starting to notify cabin owners this week about the plans and decisions regarding rebuilding.

You can hear all about the recovery efforts on this coming weekend’s Mother Lode Views with Mi Wok/Summer District Ranger Sarah Laplante and Forest Service Soil Specialist Curtis Kvamme.

Written by BJ Hansen.