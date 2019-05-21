Caltrans Adds Roadwork, Continues Pass Clearing

One-way traffic control flagger sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Added roadwork this week may impact Highway 49 travelers between San Andreas and Angels Camp as Caltrans’ chores continue with high-county snow clearing.

According to Caltrans officials, utility work along a nearly five-mile stretch between Copello Drive and San Antonio Creek near Fourth Crossing is likely to generate ten-minute delays Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In between storms, crews are busy on nearly all of the Mother Lode highways. For the rest of this week’s Caltrans roadwork roundup, click here.

Although the agency’s goals are to have Highway 4 Ebbetts and Highway 108 Sonora passes open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, late season storms have certainly thrown a monkey wrench into those plans.

While additional high country snowfall may change conditions, at last report Highway 4 remains closed east of Lake Alpine and Highway 108 at Kennedy Meadows. While Highway 120 was cleared to Tioga Road, Yosemite National Park is responsible for the road through the park and has not estimated an opening date for Tioga Pass.

For the latest chain and pass conditions on the Mother Lode highways, click here.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic