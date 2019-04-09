Roadwork On Local Highways May 19 – 25

Seasonal plowing at Hwy 4 Ebbetts Pass April 9 2019 Enlarge

Highway 4, 108 and 120 are closed due to snow. Caltrans will work on reopening the Ebbetts Pass, Sonora Pass and Tioga Pass after the roads have been cleared of snow and any repairs to the roadway, guardrails, culverts, drains and signs are fixed.

On Highway 49 from Copello Drive to Deer Creek Road Shoulder work will limit one lane of traffic Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 AM to 5 PM.

North of Sonora on HWY 49 in the area of O’Hara Drive and Columbia Way be aware of on-going utility work on the right shoulder. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

On Highway 108 on the way into Jamestown at Machey Ranch Road to the Stanislaus River Bridge traffic will be limited to one-way for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM and may cause 10-minute delays or more.

On Highway 108 for nearly 12 miles around the Twain Harte Drive area, the shoulder will be closed. The work will create a moving closure, beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Road striping from Soulsbyville Road to Herring Creek Road will restrict traffic to one lane and cause 10-minute delays. The work will be Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 7 PM. From Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road tree work continues to keep the shoulder closed with a planned wrap-up date of September 13.

At Highway 108 and 120 crews are working on the shoulder. The area is also where the Yosemite Junction stoplight is being set up as reported here. Shoulder work in the Chinese Camp area and from the Tuolumne/Mariposa County Line to Ferretti Road. The work will occur between 7:30 AM and 3:30 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 120 from Tulloch Road to Rushing Hill Lookout Road one of the two lanes will be closed for paving through Friday. On HWY 120 from Ferretti Road to Hopper Street the shoulder work continues to keep the shoulder closed with a planned wrap-up date of July 19. The work is 6:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Also on HWY 120 from Sweet Water Road to Saw Mill Mountain Road traffic will be restricted to one-way as grinding and paving is done. The paving is scheduled from Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

As reported here Caltrans extended the closure of HWY 49 for an area between Coulterville and Mariposa. Specifically, HWY 49 is closed from HWY 132 just south of Coulterville to Bear Valley Road. The closure is extended through Thursday, May 23, 2019. Motorists can expect an additional hour of travel time.

On Highway 4 at Hunt Road there will be one-way traffic control for utility work on Thursday, May 23rd. The work is planned between 7 AM and 5 PM.

Highway 26 near the Amador/Calaveras border from Highway 88 to Highway 49 expect a moving closure to delay traffic for road striping Monday through Thursday. The work is scheduled between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM.

Also on Highway 26 at Heinemann Lane to Gee Lane one way traffic control will allow crews to pave .4 miles on Tuesday, May 21st. The project is expected to cause 10 minute delays between 7 AM and 5 PM.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic Written by Sabrina Biehl. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.