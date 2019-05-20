Inside Tuolumne County Government Series: Setting Priorities

Karl Rodefer Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Karl Rodefer, writes about how priorities are set in a time of limited financial resources.

Rodefer’s latest blog focusing on the inner workings of Tuolumne County government is entitled, “setting priorities.” The supervisors discuss goals and ambitions for the new year at an annual Strategic Planning Workshop held each January at an offsite location. Rodefer discusses why he feels it is important, and what was identified for 2019. You can read the entire blog by clicking here.

The first blog focused on fiscal realities, the second on balancing the budget, and next week it will be in regards to economic development.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. You can view live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting by clicking here. Meetings are typically scheduled the first and third Tuesday of each month beginning at 9am. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of Tuolumne County and is proudly presented by Grabow Orthodontics.