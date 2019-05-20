Winter Weather Advisory For Sierra Nevada

May Snow At Pinecrest Lake Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service advises to be prepared for more high country snow tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet. Total snow accumulation with the latest system is expected to range from 4 to 8 inches above 5,500 feet, with some areas potentially peaking at 10 inches. Rain is expected across the foothills. The weather advisory will start at midnight and continue until 8pm tomorrow. Be prepared for snow covered roads and difficulty traveling. The region is expected to be mostly dry today ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

Over the weekend, light snow was reported in the Mother Lode down to areas like Soulsbyville, with heavier snow around Twain Harte, Long Barn, Pinecrest, and above.

