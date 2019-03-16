Elderly Sonora Woman Missing

Alice Hobbs Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The woman pictured in the image box was last seen at her Sonora home Saturday evening.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson reports she is 79-year-old Alice Hobbs and has dementia. She walked away from her home on Elizabeth Lane around 7 p.m.

Sgt. Benson describes her as 5’2” tall, 120 pounds with short gray hair. Hobbs was wearing light grey jeans and a black or gray sweater.

Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel have been combing the area near her home, but have not been able to locate her. Anyone who may have seen Hobbs or know here whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (298) 533-5815.

