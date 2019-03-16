Emergency Repairs To Stall Travel On Kewin Mill Road

Kewin Mill Road storm damage Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Emergency Storm Repair work on Kewin Mill Road will last at least a month.

Motorists will face delays beginning Monday, March 18th as Tuolumne Supervisors have tapped Sonora based Njirich & Sons, Inc. to complete the “Kewin Mill Road Emergency Culvert Replacement Project.” The section under construction is just north of Belleview Elementary School.

Crews will be replacing a culvert and making repairs to the roadway caused by flooding from February’s storms. As reported here earlier this month, crews had already put a temporary bridge in place to allow traffic to use the roadway.

County roads officials have slated the work to run through Friday, April 19th. The hours of operation will run from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. However, those dates and times could change due to weather conditions.

During the construction project, flaggers will be conducting one-way traffic control. Travelers could face up to 20 minute delays. Alternative routes encouraged by county road officials, who ask drivers to obey all construction signs and flaggers in the cone zone.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic