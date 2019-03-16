Drug House Raided In Mountain Ranch

Grow room inside the Mountain Ranch home View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Mountain Ranch, CA – A Mountain Ranch man is on a million dollar bond after being arrested for allegedly overseeing an home that had been turned into an illegal grow with nearly 2,000 pot plants inside.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team armed with a search warrant raided a house in the 8000 block of Cave City Road, between Hidden Valley Road and Mountain Meadow Drive, in Mountain Ranch on Thursday. While searching the property, deputies uncovered 1,985 marijuana plants in varying stages of maturity.

A large commercial sized generator was also found inside a structure that had been built next to the main house. County Code Enforcement was called in after multiple code violations, including unpermitted electrical work, were discovered.

At the scene deputies arrested, 39-year-old Huiyang Cen, who now faces several felony drug charges including maintaining a drug house, possession of marijuana for sale, criminal conspiracy and illegal marijuana cultivation.

This investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s marijuana enforcement team wants to remind the public that if they suspect or know of illegal marijuana cultivation or manufacturing concentrated cannabis sites they should call the Sheriff’s Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.