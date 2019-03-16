Sheriff DiBasilio Talks About Fighting Crime

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Sheriff Rick DiBasilio will talk about his goals and priorities upon recently starting a new four year term as the county’s top law enforcement official.
On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views DiBasilio will also speak about topics like fighting opioid use, cracking down on illegal marijuana grows and keeping schools safe. In addition, he will talk about selecting a new undersheriff, the importance of the search and rescue team, and preparing for the upcoming fire season.