CHP Cautions Motorists Of St. Pat’s Day Cycling, Walking Event

San Andreas, CA — Travelers through the Valley Springs area on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday may well see cyclists and pedestrians out and about.

They will be taking part in the Ride & Walk4Art, “not a race” but a fundraiser for the Calaveras Arts Council Arts in Education program, designed to bring art, music, dance, and theatre to local schools.

The CHP San Andreas Unit is alerting motorists that cyclists and walkers will be sharing roads in the vicinity of New Hogan Lake and Camanche and Pardee reservoirs.

Participants will be choosing from two bicycle routes, a 25-mile ride or 45-miler — or an “easy” 4.5-mile walk skirting New Hogan Lake. This year, cyclists will be able to compare climbing times on two King of the Mountain treks on Pardee and Hogan Dam roads. CHP officials say officers will be patrolling the areas to ensure that cyclists and motorists are riding/driving safely and obeying all traffic laws.

Anyone interested in participating who has not yet registered may do so until 9:59 p.m. Friday night online. There may be limited day of the event availability for an additional $10 per person. Bike riders will check in between 8:30 and 9 a.m.; walkers between 9:30 and 10 a.m. A BBQ lunch will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Observation Picnic Area. Click here for specific route maps and other details.