Answering The Call To Feed Four-Legged Friends

Dog and Cat Food Bank Day flyer Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A call went out a little over a week ago regarding a plan to help feed local four legged friends in need; the same as a food bank does for people.

“Animals can’t ask for food. Some people are hard off and a lot of them have animals, also some are homeless. We just don’t want pets to go hungry,” says Christina Whitcomb, who is a registered veterinary technician at Tuolumne County Animal Control.

The idea for the “Dog And Cat Food Bank Day” was cooked up by Whitcomb and fellow staff who posted this flyer asking for donations.

The idea caught on as all kinds of pet food came pouring into the animal shelter. Within just ten days, thanks to a flat of dry and canned food donated by the East Sonora Tractor Supply store, a smiling Whitcomb says, there was enough food to set the first distribution date. It is March 20th between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way, off Highway 108, in Jamestown.

Donations are still being accepted and she suggests, “Keep in mind that someone may not have a can opener with them or if they don’t feed the entire can, people may not have the capability to put leftover food in a refrigerator. So, dry food would be best, but we will definitely take canned as some animals have a need for soft food, too.”

Whitcomb hopes to make this a permanent weekly or monthly distribution and ask the public to check out their Facebook page to find out when donations are being requested. She also urges pet owners in need to pick up food, saying, “We will give food, no questions asked, to anyone who needs it.”

