Update: Serious Injuries In HWY 12 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo Enlarge

Update at 3:30 p.m.: Emergency crews remain on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near Messing Road in the Burson area of Calaveras County. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many individuals were hurt, but the CHP is reporting major injuries. Officers are directing traffic on the highway as a tow crew is working to remove the wreckage. The CHP hopes to have traffic moving freely shortly.

Original post at 3 p.m.: Burson, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 12 in Calaveras County.

The solo-vehicle crash happened around 2:40 p.m. near Messing Road in the Burson area. The CHP reports that a passenger was able to get themselves out of the vehicle, but the driver was not. Two ambulances have been called to the scene. The CHP is reporting major injuries in the wreck. Officers are directing traffic on the Highway, which is getting backed up. We will have updates as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen.