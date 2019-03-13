Quantcast
Update: Two Vehicle Crash On HWY 108

03/13/2019 5:05 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 7:05 p.m.: The CHP has updated that this is now sadly a fatal collision. It is unclear exactly what caused the vehicle and motorcycle to crash on HWY 108 in the Jamestown area.  Officers are directing traffic as investigators are surveying the scene and hope to have traffic moving freely shortly. Further details on the deadly wreck is below.

Original post at 6:35 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Emergency responder are on the scene of a vehicle versus motorcycle collision on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area. It is about a mile west of the O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection. The CHP is reporting that a vehicle and a motorcycle collided and CPR is being performed on an individual. An ambulance has been called to the scene. The accident happened just around 6:30 p.m.

Officers are directing traffic, which is backed up in both directions. We will have updates as soon as additional information comes into the newsroom.

HWY108 near O'Byrnes Ferry Road, Jamestown

HWY108 near O\'Byrnes Ferry Road, Jamestown 37.875034, -120.508203 (Directions)

 

