Tree Work To Close Road

Road closed sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Tree work will shut down a section of Confidence Road in Tuolumne County one day next week.

County roads officials report that crews from Left Coast Land Clearing, based in Sonora, will be conducting hazardous tree removal. The work will force the closure of Confidence Road at Sunset Drive to all through traffic. The work will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19th.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as no through traffic will be allowed. Those routes include Confidence Road to Highway 108 if on the east side of the closure or Cedar Springs Road to Tuolumne Road North and the connecting with Highway 108 if heading west.

Written by Tracey Petersen.