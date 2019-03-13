Quantcast
CRA Permit Counter Will Close For Two Days

03/13/2019 9:46 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — As part of an effort to more quickly process existing building and planning projects, the Tuolumne County Resources Agency will close its Development and Permit Center for a couple of days.

It is located on the 4th floor of the Albert N. Francisco building. The closure will also allow staff to update department wide procedures and improve development services. The closure will be Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21. There will be no one available on those days to answer planning and development questions, or to accept permit applications, related to planning, housing, building and environmental health. The center will reopen, Friday, March 22, at 8am.

