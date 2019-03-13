CRA Permit Counter Will Close For Two Days

Tuolumne County logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — As part of an effort to more quickly process existing building and planning projects, the Tuolumne County Resources Agency will close its Development and Permit Center for a couple of days.

It is located on the 4th floor of the Albert N. Francisco building. The closure will also allow staff to update department wide procedures and improve development services. The closure will be Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21. There will be no one available on those days to answer planning and development questions, or to accept permit applications, related to planning, housing, building and environmental health. The center will reopen, Friday, March 22, at 8am.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.