Chance To Give Feedback On Lake Tulloch Sewer Improvement Project

Copperopolis, CA — Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) is holding a town hall meeting next week to give an overview of new sewer improvement plans around Lake Tulloch and want to hear from community members before the ground is broke on the project.

At an estimated cost of $5.25 million and being funded by the District’s Sewer Capital Renovation and Replacement Fund, the project will replace a 6-inch sewer pipeline runs under a portion of Lake Tulloch. CCWD spokesperson Joel Metzger explains that will help to eliminate concerns of possible spills near the water by redirecting the sewer flows away from pump stations near the lake. A new 5,200 feet pipeline will be put in along O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Connor Estates Drive. Four sewer pump stations will also be renovated: two in Poker Flat and two in Copper Cove Subdivision. Metzger says that will increase operational efficiency and reduce the potential risk of operational hazards to staff members. There will be maps and a power point presentation detailing the project, Metzger adds, “We’re going to have a small group session after the main presentation where people can come up to a map and talk to the experts directly.”

Metzger encourages residents’ participation, stating, “This gives them an opportunity to make comments on the project while it’s still in the planning phase. This is when we can actually make real changes to it. Once we get into the design and construction it’s harder to make changes to it.”

The meeting is next Tuesday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Black Creek Hall located at 920 Black Creek Drive in Copperopolis. The project planning is expected to be complete by the end of 2019 with construction slated for spring 2020.

CCWD provided this list of communities that will be impacted the most by the project:

Lake Tulloch Shores at Poker Flat, Calypso Bay, Connor Estates, Copper Cove

The streets that will be most impacted are as follows:

East side of Tulloch: O’Byrnes Ferry Road (between Connor Estates Drive and Duchess Drive), Connor Estates Drive, Bret Harte Drive, Jimmy Way

West side of Tulloch: Kiva Drive, Tewa Court, Lakeshore Drive

