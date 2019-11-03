Business And Community Leader Brockmire Passes Away

Teri Brockmire Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is mourning the loss of local community leader Teri Lyn Brockmire.

Well loved and respected as a local businesswoman and entrepreneur, she was a leader of several organizations, serving as President of groups like the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Tuolumne County Women’s Network and the Professional Referral Organization. She was also an active member of the Black Hat Foundation for 12 years.

Her husband of 34 years, Arnie, tells Clarke Broadcasting that she passed away peacefully over the weekend and is now in the Lord’s hands. He notes that she survived two battles with cancer and unfortunately lost her third. She was strong and courageous, and that is how she faced everyday, and her battle with the disease.

Brockmire graduated from Mother Lode Christian School in 1982, and attended Columbia College, American River College, and Stanislaus State, studying special education. She owned the business the Basket Diva, co-founded the Itty Bitty Balloon Shop, and also for a while in the late eighties and early nineties served as a sign language interpreter with the Tuolumne County Office of Education.

Brockmire is also survived by two sons, both firefighters, their wives, grandchildren and many other family members. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm, March 16, at the Sierra Bible Church on Tuolumne Road.

