Dodge Viper Overturns Near Highway 108

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A Sonora man suffered major injuries in a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

The CHP reports that 58-year-old Brad Nolte was driving a 2001 Dodge Viper sports car and he lost control due to rapid acceleration. He was exiting Mono Way and taking the on ramp to Highway 108. The CHP reports that he accelerated to approximately 60-65 mph, drifted off the road, hit a raised asphalt curb, and overturned down a dirt embankment. Several people witnessed the crash and pulled over to assist Nolte, according to the CHP. He was later transported to Adventist Health Sonora to treat reported major injuries. The crash happened at around 3pm.

Written by BJ Hansen.