TCEDA Board To Hear About Dissolution Progress

TCEDA Board Meeting - Jim Garaventa, John Gray and Karl Rodefer Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority board of directors will hear a progress report on steps being taken to end the decade old joint powers agreement.

We reported earlier that both the Sonora City Council and the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to end the TCEDA, which has been in place for 10 years. Both government entities will now go their own path in attracting and supporting local businesses.

On Thursday the TCEDA Board of Directors will meet in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora to hear update on various matters related to ending the agency. It includes a presentation on TCEDA Director Larry Cope’s severance agreement, a rundown of the TCEDA’s physical inventory of items, reviewing a TCEDA records distribution plan, giving direction to Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista regarding fund accounts, and a presentation about outstanding TCEDA contracts.

Also of note, the TCEDA website has now been taken offline.

Thursday’s open to the public meeting will begin at 9:30am.

The TCEDA Board is made up of two county supervisors, two city council members and three at-large members. However, one of the at-large seats is currently open and there are no longer any plans to fill it.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.