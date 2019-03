District Attorney Laura Krieg Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear about crime trends in Tuolumne County.

District Attorney Laura Krieg will be the guest on Mother Lode Views. She will highlight some of the latest crime statistics and give her opinion on the reasoning. Krieg will then speak about high profile cases her office has prosecuted, and weigh in about the impacts of recent state legislation.

Krieg just started her second term as District Attorney after running unopposed during last year’s election.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.