Highway Roadwork on Highways 108, 49 and 26

Traffic Delays On James E. Roberts Bridge Enlarge

Caltrans urges motorists to be prepared and use caution when driving this

winter. Here is their list of scheduled highway work.

In Tuolumne on Highway 49 at Jack Page Road (see map below) all the way to the Tuolumne/Calaveras county line expect 10 minute delays for an area of one-way traffic control as a Caltrans works on road striping. The work is scheduled between 8PM and 6AM beginning Sunday night and each evening through Friday morning weather permitting.

On Highway 108 in the area of Pinecrest Dump Road and Pinecrest Lake Road expect one-way traffic control for crack sealing work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday between 8AM and 4PM and delays of 10 minutes are expected.

Work at Highway 108 near 5th Avenue in Jamestown has entered its second phase as reported here. The project has extended its estimated completion date in to January.

On Highway 26 both Wednesday and Thursday at Quail Oaks Drive expect brief closures related to overhead utility work. The work will take place between 7AM and 5PM both days causing about 10 minute delays to traffic in that area.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic Written by Sabrina Biehl. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.