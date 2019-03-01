Tackling Trash Issue In Yosemite

TCVB “Tuolumne County – Too Cool to Trash” campaign Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — As the government shutdown enters its 13th day, Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau (TCVB) is encouraging good stewardship through free trash bags.

Bureau officials note that news of trash problems in public lands and at Yosemite National Park has prompted a ramp up of their “Tuolumne County – Too Cool to Trash” campaign. Beginning on Saturday, January 5th and running for the next two weeks or as long as the shutdown last, the bureau, Echo Adventure Cooperative (A tour guide business) and volunteers will be handing out trash bags to Yosemite visitors at the Big Oak Flat/Highway 120 entrance from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Visitors will also be given tips on the best way to experience the park during the partial government shutdown.

Other businesses along the Highway 120 Yosemite corridor are also helping out by offering their dumpsters to visitors to throw their garbage as they leave the area. The list includes: Miner’s Mart, National Hotel, Rush Creek Lodge and the Groveland Hotel. The last two are even giving food/drink incentives to those using their trash bins.

Of note, the TCVB is also working on a stewardship program for the Highway 108 corridor focusing on the Pinecrest area, which officials say is also facing trash problems related to the partial shutdown.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.