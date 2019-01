CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Bear Valley, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover snowmobile crash in the Bear Valley area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that it happened in the snow park area off of Highway 4. A female snowmobiler was trapped under the sled, according to the CHP, who also report an air ambulance has been called to the scene. The CHP reports the major injuries include a broken arm and legs.

